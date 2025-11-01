US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WES

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 34.45%.The business had revenue of $942.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WES. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

