US Capital Advisors Forecasts TC Energy FY2025 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.75.

TRP stock opened at C$70.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$62.17 and a twelve month high of C$77.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62.

Insider Activity

In other TC Energy news, Director Francois Lionel Poirier sold 53,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$3,802,669.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 113,550 shares in the company, valued at C$8,004,173.57. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Siim A. Vanaselja sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$2,802,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$840,792. This represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system.

Further Reading

