US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,400 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the September 30th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.