V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on V.F. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.
V.F. Stock Performance
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. V.F. had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
V.F. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in V.F. by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,442,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after buying an additional 808,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 290,444 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 481,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 182,495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of V.F. by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About V.F.
VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.
