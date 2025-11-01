VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Acquires 82 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $250.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

