Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.64. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 42,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $2,464,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 427,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,698,214.84. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 58,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,081 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $65,161,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 98.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,084,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after purchasing an additional 848,408 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,706,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after purchasing an additional 846,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 319.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 971,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 740,114 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

