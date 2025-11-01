Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $44.40 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Apple by 573,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,870,795,000 after buying an additional 14,651,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after buying an additional 13,137,968 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average of $222.01.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

