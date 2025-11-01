Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE VSCO opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

