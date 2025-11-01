Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $216,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,386,345. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $216,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,720. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 111,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,846,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,122,000 after acquiring an additional 58,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 822,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 638,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 222,293 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

