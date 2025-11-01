Visa’s (V) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a $408.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their previous target price of $398.00.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $341.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12-month low of $287.19 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

