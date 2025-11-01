Wall Street Zen Downgrades Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to Buy

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark cut Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:CDE opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 24.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,476. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 516,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 129,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,091.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,021,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 989,952 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 71.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

