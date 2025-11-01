Wall Street Zen Downgrades F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Buy

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

FFIV opened at $253.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. F5 has a one year low of $227.04 and a one year high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Analysts predict that F5 will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,963.84. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,960. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

