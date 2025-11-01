Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Hold

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 33,909 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $2,055,563.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,173.40. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 57,900 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $3,777,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,822.68. This represents a 42.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 787,770 shares of company stock worth $48,429,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 660.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 500,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 434,659 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

