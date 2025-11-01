Wall Street Zen Downgrades Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Hold

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. William Blair raised shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.94.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $227.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.44 and a 200 day moving average of $259.71. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $207.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,862.70. The trade was a 95.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,750. The trade was a 13.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $16,322,614. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Penumbra by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Penumbra by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

