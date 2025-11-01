Wall Street Zen Downgrades ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to Hold

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1,275.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $1,250.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,159.66.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $918.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $922.19 and a 200-day moving average of $946.81.

ServiceNow shares are going to split on Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,980 shares of company stock worth $16,049,017 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

