Wall Street Zen Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Buy

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE TSM opened at $300.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.26 and a 200-day moving average of $232.16. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 96.2% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.2% in the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $323,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

