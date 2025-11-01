Wall Street Zen Upgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Buy

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Itron alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice cut Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.95. Itron has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,577.24. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,652.14. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $91,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $71,727,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 413,487 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1,552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 282,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Itron by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 943,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.