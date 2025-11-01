Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) to “Strong-Buy”

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KE opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.26 million, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.14%.The firm had revenue of $380.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.19 million. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.