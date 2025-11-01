Wall Street Zen Upgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Buy

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NUE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,720 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 51.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

