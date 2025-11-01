Wall Street Zen Upgrades Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) to Buy

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.93%. Research analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the first quarter valued at $320,984,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 352.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,172,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 317.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,305,000 after buying an additional 12,518,011 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 193.4% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 10,428,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,159,000 after buying an additional 6,873,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,285,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,420,162,000 after buying an additional 2,926,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

