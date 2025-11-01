Wall Street Zen Upgrades Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to “Buy”

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. Rogers has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. Rogers had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Rogers has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $66,549.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,151.94. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $89,111,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $12,888,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $11,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,174 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $7,243,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

