Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $268.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3%

Waste Management stock opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $197.02 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Waste Management by 444.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,206,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,728 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15,782.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $333,089,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

