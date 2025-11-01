Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,569 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,870,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,321 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

