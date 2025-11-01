Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF) Short Interest Update

Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,400 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the September 30th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Waton Financial Stock Performance
Waton Financial stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Waton Financial has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $19.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Waton Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
About Waton Financial
Waton Financial Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of securities brokerage and financial technology services. It is also involved in software licensing and related support services including the licensing of trading platform app, upgrades and enhancements, maintenance, and other related services to financial institutions.
