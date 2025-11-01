Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on W. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.04.

Wayfair Trading Up 1.1%

W opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 3.03. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,615,181.57. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $3,153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,298.70. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,260,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,696,337 in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,944 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 197.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,033,865 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 351.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after buying an additional 1,007,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.6% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,420,000 after buying an additional 819,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

