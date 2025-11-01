Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $25.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 3.03. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,634,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,660,340.80. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,638,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 544,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,655,323.20. This represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,696,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

