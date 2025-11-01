Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.04.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 3.03. Wayfair has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $3,153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,298.70. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,181.57. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,696,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,944 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 197.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,865 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 351.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 37.6% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,420,000 after purchasing an additional 819,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

