Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James Financial from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.04.

Shares of W stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 3.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,638,683.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 544,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,660,340.80. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,260,000 shares of company stock worth $103,696,337 over the last ninety days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 250.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 156.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 85.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 393.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

