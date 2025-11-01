Wayfair’s (W) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $83.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 3.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,638,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 544,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,660,340.80. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,260,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,696,337. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 250.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 156.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

