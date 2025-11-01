WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navera Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 782,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,952 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,647,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $517.81 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.81 and a 200 day moving average of $486.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.67.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

