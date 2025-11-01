West Bancorporation Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $250.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

