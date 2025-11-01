West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $282.43 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $348.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.