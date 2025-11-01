What is B. Riley’s Estimate for VSE FY2025 Earnings?

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for VSE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on VSE from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on VSE in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. VSE has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $186.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $282.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.48 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.64%. VSE’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 135,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VSE by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in VSE by 946.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the third quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

