What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CECO FY2025 Earnings?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.
CECO Environmental Price Performance
Shares of CECO opened at $48.89 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental
In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.25 per share, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 219,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,973.25. This represents a 1.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 101,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $5,025,658.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 410,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,382.20. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,915 and sold 300,000 shares valued at $15,104,854. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $3,678,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $3,553,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Company Profile
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
