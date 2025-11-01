What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CECO FY2025 Earnings?

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO opened at $48.89 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.25 per share, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 219,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,973.25. This represents a 1.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 101,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $5,025,658.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 410,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,382.20. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,915 and sold 300,000 shares valued at $15,104,854. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $3,678,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $3,553,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.