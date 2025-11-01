What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for UNH FY2025 Earnings?

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $16.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.22. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $341.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.40. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $2,229,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

