What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:TFP FY2025 Earnings?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Scotiabank currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

