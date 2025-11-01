What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Booking FY2025 Earnings?

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $226.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $223.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6,000.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2025 earnings at $47.48 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5,433.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,077.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,381.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,387.76. Booking has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Booking by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 29.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.