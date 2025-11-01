What is William Blair’s Estimate for RCL FY2025 Earnings?

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $15.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.55. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.86.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $286.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

