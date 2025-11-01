WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 627,900 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of WhiteFiber

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WhiteFiber stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYFI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on WhiteFiber in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Friday. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteFiber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYFI opened at $33.99 on Friday. WhiteFiber has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.48.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

Further Reading

