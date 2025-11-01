WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Down 58.8% in October

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

