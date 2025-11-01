Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $291.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

