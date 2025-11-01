Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 3,034 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $69,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $648.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $738.28 and its 200 day moving average is $696.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

