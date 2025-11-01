William Blair Lowers Earnings Estimates for Waste Management

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a report released on Tuesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $7.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.56. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $200.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.43 and a 200 day moving average of $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $197.02 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

