Williams & Novak LLC Acquires 1,919 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Williams & Novak LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 10,769,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,373,643,000 after purchasing an additional 255,569 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 223.8% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 120,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $244.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $250.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

