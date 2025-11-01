Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,997 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Microsoft by 2,150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 29,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 34.9% during the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $517.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.83. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

