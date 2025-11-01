WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.02. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Australia Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high-dividend yielding companies in Australia.
