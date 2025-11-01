WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Arete boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.13.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

