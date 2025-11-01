Wolfe Research Cuts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $75.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wolfe Research from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.12.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 51.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 299.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

