Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WWW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.81. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $413,127.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,414.50. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $409,271.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,373.12. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

