World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 570.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 876.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 60.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Charles D. Way sold 402 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,200. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,389 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $566,606.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,353.95. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 351,855 shares of company stock valued at $60,798,681 over the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 24.16 and a quick ratio of 17.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.31. World Acceptance Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.99 and a 12 month high of $185.48. The company has a market capitalization of $694.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.35.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.25). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of $134.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.85 million. Analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

